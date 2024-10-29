Rongila Kitab OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Rongila Kitab OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rongila Kitab stars Pori Moni and Mostafizur Noor Imran in the lead roles. The political thriller series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release date and platform of Rongila Kitab?

The upcoming series will release on November 8, 2024. You can watch it on Hoichoi. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Pradeep and Supti were leaving the life of crime in search of peace, but an unknown danger was waiting on the way! Will there be a happy ending in their bloody love story?"

Plot

The story revolves around Pradeep, a gangster in a small town, who decides to retire from his life of crime after learning that his wife is expecting their first child. He hopes to live peacefully with his family. However, his world is turned upside down when he is falsely accused of murdering a local politician. How will his wife react when she finds out? Will she understand his situation, or will she choose to leave him?

Everything about Rongila Kitab

The series cast includes Mostafizur Noor Imran and Pori Moni, Ariyan Mehedi, and Shamol Malwa, among others. The Bengali language series is an adaptation of Kingkor Ahsan's best-selling novel of the same name. The series is directed and written by Anam Biswas. The music of the Rongila Kitab is composed by Ariyan Mehedi. It is produced by SVF Entertainment.