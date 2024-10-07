The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Online

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Buckingham Murders is a crime-thriller film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It had a world premiere on October 14, 2023, at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and in theatres, the film was released on September 13, 2024. The movie is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Buckingham Murders?

The film will premiere on Netflix in October, although the makers are yet to confirm the release date.

Plot

The film's plot centres around Jasmeet, a British-Indian detective whose life is turned upside down when she loses her 10-year-old child. After grieving her loss, she decides to move to Buckinghamshire, England. Things take a drastic turn when she learns about the disappearance of another child. Jasmeet sets out on a journey to uncover the truth behind the missing child.

Cast and production of The Buckingham Murders

The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmeet, Ranveer Brar as Daljeet Sethi, Keith Allen as Miller, Prabhleen Sandhu as Preeti Sethi, Sarah-Jane Dias as Indrani Rai, Sanjeev Mehra as Kamalpreet Bhamra, Kapil Redekar as Saquib Chaudhary and Rukku Nahar as Harleen, among others. It is directed by Hansal Mehta, and Aseem Arrora has done the screenplay with Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has produced the film with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films. Emma Dalesman has done the cinematography, and Amitesh Mukherjee has done the editing of the film.