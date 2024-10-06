Khel Khel Mein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Film Online

Khel Khel Me OTT Release Date | Trailer

Khel Khel Mein is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 15, 2024 and received mixed reviews and response from audiences. It is all set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Khel Khel Me?

Khel Khel Mein will premiere on October 9, 2024 and it will be available to watch on Netflix.

Plot

Khel Khel Mein revolves around three married couples who come together at a wedding. The story takes an exciting turn when Vartika Malik, the wife of a plastic surgeon named Rishabh Malik, decides to play a game involving the other two couples. As the game progresses, dark secrets are revealed, leading to unexpected consequences.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar as Dr Rishabh Malik, Vaani Kapoor as Vartika Malik, Taapsee Pannu as Harpreet, Ammy Virk as Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Aditya Seal as Samar Tanwar, Pragya Jaiswal as Naina Tanwar, Fardeen Khan as Kabir Deshmukh, Ishitta Arun as Malti, Diljot Chhabra as Radhika, Maahi Raj Jain as Anaya Malik, Alka Kaushal as Vartika, Ishitta Arun as Malti and Alka Kaushal as Vartika, among others.

The film also stars actors like Sunny Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ananya Panday, and Aparshakti Khurana, who makes a voice appearance.

All about Khel Khel Me

The film is an adaptation of Paolo Genovese's film, Perfect Strangers. It is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz and Sara Bodinar. Bhushan Kumar has produced the film with Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Shashikant Sinha, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde under T-series, White World Productions and Wakaoo Films.

Ninad Khanolkar has edited the film and Manoj Kumar Khatoi has done the cinematography of the film.