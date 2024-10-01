Love Next Door Episode 16 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch K-Drama Drama Online

Love Next Door Episode 16 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love Next Door is a romantic K drama featuring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The makers of the much-acclaimed drama have already released its 15th episode on OTT and will drop its last episode on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 16 online?

The last episode of the popular series is set to stream on October 6, 2024. K-drama lovers can watch it on Netflix, streaming giant. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes, and episode 16 will be available to watch around 5:40 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

What to expect in Episode 16?

When a young, charming, and successful architect, Choi Seung-Hyo, returns to his hometown in Korea, he reunites with his childhood best friend, Seok-Ryu. Things take an exciting turn when Choi Seung-Hyo confesses his feelings to Seok-Ryu, and they start dating each other.

In the latest episode, they are seen trying to hide their relationship from their families, but later, both decide to date openly. In the upcoming episode, Choi Seung-Hyo decides to propose to Seok-Ryu for marriage. Will they be able to spend the rest of their lives together?

All about Love Next Door Episode 16

Love Next Door ensembles a talented cast including, Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The Korean romantic drama is helmed by Yoo Je-won, and Shin Ha-eun has done the screenplay. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon.