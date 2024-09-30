Love Next Door Episode 15 OTT Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Love Next Door Episode 15 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love Next Door is a popular drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The makers of the much-acclaimed series have already released its 14th episode digitally and will drop its 15th episode on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 15?

The 15th episode of Love Next Door releasing on October 5, 2024, on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes, and episode 15 will be available to watch around 5:40 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The plot of Love Next Door revolves around a young, talented architect named Choi Seung-Hyo, who returns to South Korea and reunites with his childhood best friend, Seok-Ryu. Things take an exciting turn when Choi Seung-Hyo confesses his feelings to Seok-Ryu Seok-Ryu and they start dating.

The previous episodes shows how their parents catch them together and get upset about it. Despite this, Choi Seung-Hyo and Seok-Ryu decide to stay together. What happens when Choi Seung-Hyo decides to propose to Seok-Ryu for marriage? After everything they have been through, could this be the happy ending they've been longing for?

Cast and production of Love Next Door Episode 15

The series cast features Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon.