Love Next Door Episode 14 Release On OTT: Date, Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Love Next Door Episode 14 Release Date | Trailer

The K-drama, Love Next Door, featuring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in the lead roles, has been creating waves on OTT. Episode 13, which was released on Saturday, September 28, 2024, received good response from audience and the makers of the drama will release episode 14 of Love Next Door digitally on Sunday.

Where to watch Love Next Door Episode 14 in India?

The series is set to premiere on Sunday, September 29, on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes, and episode 14 will be available to watch around 5:40 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The plot of Love Next Door revolves around a young, talented architect named Choi Seung-Hyo, who returns to South Korea and reunites with his childhood best friend, Seok-Ryu. Things take an exciting turn when he confesses his feelings for Seok-Ryu and the two start dating. In the latest episode, they were seen trying to hide their relationship from their families, while Seok-Ryu also struggles with finding a job as a Korean chef. The forthcoming episode will show how Choi Seung helps Seok-Ryu navigate her professional hurdles, while also treating fans with some mushy moments between the two.

All about Love Next Door Episode 14

Love Next Door features Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The much-acclaimed drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The music is composed by Lim Ha-young, and Kim In-young has edited the series with Lee Soo-young. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon.