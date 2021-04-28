Top picks from OTT: From Oscar winning 'Another Around' to Netflix's Shadow and Bone...

Title: Another Round
Platform: BookMyShow
Language: Danish with subtitles
The film — starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and is directed by Thomas Vinterberg is gripping tale is of four friends (all high school teachers), who test a theory that they can improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. But things really aren’t that simple for them. This emotional drama explores their lives with a poignant touch, and this indeed holds your attention. There is also a twist to the tale. Definitely, a must see! The movie picked up the best international feature film Oscar.
Title: Shadow and Bone
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s an adventure fantasy — a genre not explored too well by many, but this one is absolutely fabulous. The story is about how dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. The screenplay then meticulously skins the multi-layered plot to reveal a sinister, yet fascinating, world of treachery, betrayal, love and adventure. The many adventurous racy twists and turns hold your attention till the end.
Title: Sexify
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s touted as a laugh-a-thon and is actually quite funny in parts. The plot is simple: While working to create a sex app, a young though slightly sexually inexperienced woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and in the process, learn about themselves. And, as they move from one milestone to another, their bumbling inexperience subjugates them to many comical adventures with a sexual twist which at times, is too much for them to handle.
Title: Roberrt
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada with subtitles
The movie, featuring Kannada superstar Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and Asha Bhat, spotlights the life of Roberrt who resides in Lucknow with his son. Their lives are typical middle-class, but they are happy in their little world, until Roberrt’s son’s mischievous behaviour lands them in an expected place where there is danger, complications and problems. Can Roberrt handle it? Will he fail or will his love for his son make him do things he had never dreamt of? Do watch!
Title: Last Moment Of Clarity
Platform: BookMyShow
Language: English
This is a thriller directed by Colin Krisel and James Krisel and stars Zach Avery, Brian Cox and Udo Kier. The plot revolves around a mysterious murder — three years after witnessing the murder of his fiancée, a man finds himself a fearful drifter until one day at a Parisian cinema he sees an actress who looks a lot like his dead love, and eventually he finds the truth about his fiancée.
