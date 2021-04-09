From 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' to 'Joji,' top 5 latest web-series/movies to binge-watch during weekend lockdown

To curb the spread of rising COVID-19 cases, entire Maharashtra and Bhopal will observe a weekend lockdown starting from today and night curfew has been imposed in many other cities. When you can't step out of your house due to restrictions imposed by the government, it gets very difficult to kill boredom.
To ensure that you stay entertained and inside your house as advised by the authorities, here we are with the list of top 5 latest web series/movies to binge watch this weekend.
Joji
Directed by Dileesh Pithan, Joji is a story of ambition and greed. It follows the main protagonist in his quest to become a rich and powerful man by hook or crook. Regarded as a loser by his own father, he resolves to pounce at a window of opportunity, to achieve his dreams.
Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
This is a robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
This four episode mini-series will take you to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston where classic artworks by Vermeer and many prominent artists were robbed by two men dressed as police officers. The price of these works in the present scenario would have been around half a billion dollars. The series takes one through the detailed investigation which yielded no result.
Streaming on Netflix
Thunder force
Starring Hollywood stalwarts like Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in lead roles, this superhero flick is a fun ride. It revolves around the life of a scientist who develops a formula that turns regular people into superheroes. Melissa and Octavia fight a ruthless supervillain called 'The King' in this one.
Streaming on Netflix
Love JAction
Directed by Saurabh Tiwari, Love JAction can be termed as a typical masala entertainer which will keep you on the edge of your seats. This action-packed drama revolves around Jackson Awasthi, a young man who falls in love with a girl named Kamya Gupta. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, this one is a must watch if you are a fan of masala entertainers.
Streaming on SonyLiv
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on March 19, 2021, and will run for six episodes until April 23. The series has received generally positive reviews with critics praising the action sequences, performances, and chemistry between Mackie and Stan. The series is based on events which took place 6 months after Endgame. If you are a fan of Marvel cinematic universe, this one is definitely for you.
Streaming on Disney+Hotstar