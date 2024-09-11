 Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentToofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

The action thriller film is directed and written by Raihan Rafi

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Toofan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Toofan is a Bangladeshi Bengali film which was released in theatres on June 17, 2024. It received a positive response from audiences and critics. After its theatrical release, the film became the highest-grossing Bangladeshi film of 2024. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Toofan?

The film is set to release online on September 19, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Hoichoi. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film with a caption. It reads, "#Toofan: Date Announcement| Film directed by Raihan Rafi premieres worldwide on 19th September, on #hoichoi."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos & Videos', FIR Lodged
Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos & Videos', FIR Lodged
Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO

The story is set in 1960 and narrates the tale of Galib Bin Gani, whose mother died during childbirth. Galib Gani, who had a troubled childhood, decides to become a gangster. The film depicts how he rises to power and becomes the most notorious crime boss in the country.

Cast

The film features Shakib Khan as Galib Bin and Shanto, Mimi Chakraborty as Suchana, Chanchal Chowdhury as AC Akram, Masuma Rahman as Suchana, Shahiduzzaman Selim as Shahnawaz, Gazi Rakayet as Jalaluddin, Bishwajit Ghosh as Sultan and Gousul Alam Shaon as Rocky, among others.

Read Also
The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Toofan

The action thriller film is directed and written by Raihan Rafi. It is produced by Shahriar Shakil, Redoan Rony, Shriukant Mohta and Mahendra Soni under Chokri, Alpha-studios Ltd and SVF. It is distributed by BongOz Films, Bioscope Films, Chorki, SVF and Alpha-i Studios Ltd. Jobayar Abir Peal has done the editing and Tahsiin Rahman has done the cinematography of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos...

Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos...

Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During...

Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During...

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online

Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot;...

Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot;...