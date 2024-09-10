 The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The crime thriller series is created and written by Tom Moran. It is produced by Hartswood Films and Amazon Studious.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date |

The Devil's Hour is a crime thriller series starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi in the lead roles. It is set to drop on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Devil’s Hour: Season 2 online?

The series is set to premiere on October 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "He’s playing a game, are you going to play back? The Devil’s Hour, a psychological thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine."

Story

FPJ Shorts
Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’
Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It

The series delves into the life of a social worker named Lucy Chambers. When she suffers from insomnia, she tries hard to balance her personal and professional lives. The story intensifies when she experiences paranormal activities in her house. What happens when Lucy finds herself connected to a brutal murder in her area?

Read Also
Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Characters and production of The Devil's Hour

The cast of the series includes Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers, Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd, Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness, Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon, Barbara Marten as Sylvia Chambers, Phil Dunster as Mike Stevens, and Brandon Bendell as Aiden Stenner, among others. The thriller series is created and written by Tom Moran. It is produced by Hartswood Films and Amazon Studious.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’

Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The...

Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The...

'She Is A Psychological Thriller': Comedian Kunal Kamra ROASTS Kangana Ranaut Amid Emergency...

'She Is A Psychological Thriller': Comedian Kunal Kamra ROASTS Kangana Ranaut Amid Emergency...

Shriya Saran Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

Shriya Saran Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT