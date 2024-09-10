The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 OTT Release Date |

The Devil's Hour is a crime thriller series starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi in the lead roles. It is set to drop on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Devil’s Hour: Season 2 online?

The series is set to premiere on October 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "He’s playing a game, are you going to play back? The Devil’s Hour, a psychological thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine."

He’s playing a game, are you going to play back? The Devil’s Hour, a psychological thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine 🕰 #TheDevilsHour (OUT 28 OCTOBER) pic.twitter.com/8KtECeo02D — Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk) September 22, 2022

Story

The series delves into the life of a social worker named Lucy Chambers. When she suffers from insomnia, she tries hard to balance her personal and professional lives. The story intensifies when she experiences paranormal activities in her house. What happens when Lucy finds herself connected to a brutal murder in her area?

Characters and production of The Devil's Hour

The cast of the series includes Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers, Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd, Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness, Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon, Barbara Marten as Sylvia Chambers, Phil Dunster as Mike Stevens, and Brandon Bendell as Aiden Stenner, among others. The thriller series is created and written by Tom Moran. It is produced by Hartswood Films and Amazon Studious.