 'Too Much Steroid Hit Your Brains': Karan Veer Mehra Hits Back At Asim Riaz After Being Called 'D**khead, Loser'
Days after Karan Veer Mehra emerged the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz posted a cryptic note taking a controversial dig at him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Karan Veer Mehra recently became the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Asim Riaz, who was thrown out in the first week for disrespecting both Rohit and the show, posted a cryptic message seemingly taking a dig at him just days after the finale.

Riaz wrote, "This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40." In response, Karan Veer fired back without directly naming Asim, taking to X and writing, "Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…! , I don’t think u were schooled to understand this "Brah""

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Karan Veer stated that Asim is living in his 'Barbie world. He said, "Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him."

Further, the actor added, "He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions."

On the personal front, Karan Veer Mehra, who had tied the knot to Nidhi Seth, in January 2021, parted ways in 2023. After separation, Nidhi moved back to Bengaluru and is currently in a relationship with someone new.

