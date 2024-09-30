'Agle Saal Free Mein Jaane Ko Tayar Hoon': Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra On His Journey In Show, Victory & More (Exclusive)

Karanveer̥ Mehra, who lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last night got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal post his win on the show and looked back on his adventurous journey. The actor also addressed the controversial nature of the show this time around and clarified the air on his participation in Bigg Boss 18.

The finale episode was a riot of entertainment. With Alia Bhatt coming on the show, tell us your experience of shooting for the episode?

Oh, it was very nice, bahut hi pleasant surprise tha Alia Bhatt ka aana, unki film Jigra bhi aa rahi hai. So it was a lot of fun filming with her that day. Also, all of us met after a long time that day, so it was a very healthy, pleasant and nerve wrecking atmosphere ke kaun jeetne wala hai end tak, hota hai na thoda build up karte hai. Pehle 5 mein se teen bachte hai fir 2 bachte hai and then Rohit sir hath pakdte hai, toh dhak dhak toh horahi thi. But over all, it was a very nice experience and it was fun shooting for the episode.

How do you look back at your journey in the show?

Bahut hi fantastic, matlab main toh itna jyda khush hoon apni journey se ke main toh Viacom walo ko bol raha hoon agle saal phir lekar jao, main free mein chal ne ko tayar hoon.

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has also been one of the most controversial seasons of the show we have witnessed until now. People have also gone ahead to mention that the show is very similar to Bigg Boss now. Your take on the same?

Mam, it is all old now, ab kya hi baat kare. Pehle ke koi bhi seasons Khatron ke maine dekhe nahi hai, this was the first time I saw a season. So I do not have a reference point. Bigg Boss is a totally different show, there it is more about mental and emotional strength. Yaha pe it is more about physical strength. Ofcourse we have some reality bytes happening in the show but it is more in the fun zone, woh toh Rohit sir khud bhi karte rehte hai. It is a very fun show shot in Romania. Log toh ye bhi kehte rehte hai ke stunt man stunts kar raha hai, ab sabki baat thodi sunenge.

Your bond with Abhishek Kumar was loved by the viewers. Tell us more about the kind of bond the two of you share?

He is a very sweet boy. He has earned so much fame at such a young age but what is interesting is that he knows how to handle it all. He is very grounded. He knows how to respect elders. Bahut achi vibe usse mili mujhe. Ek 'chote miya bade miya' kind of, you know, chote bhai wali feeling aati hai us se mujhe. Umr mein wo bas chota hai, baaki status mein, fame mein, paiso mein bahut bada hai mujhse wo. He would also often advise me on how can I improve my game. There are a lot of things to learn from him and he too learns from the life experience I have had, toh hum dono ka sharing bahut jyda tha.

How was your experience of shooting with Rohit Shetty?

Mind-blowing. You know, kehte hai na, ke kaam toh unka 20 mein se 20 hai hi, lekin insaan wo 20 mein se 22 hai. Mere liye toh aisa tha ke bade bhai aur father figure ke beech ke thhe woh. It was a very nice, cordial, brotherly kind of a vibe from him. Agar mera bada bhai hota toh unke jaisa hota. Stunt karte wakt bhi jab wo motivate karte hai toh aap jo nahi bhi kar pa rahe hote ho, unki awaz sunn kar usse jyda kar lete ho. He has that thing you know when he says ke 'tu kar lega, come on!' toh aisa lagta hai ke is aadmi ne bol diya toh main hundred percent kar lunga. Set par sabke sath from the spot boys to the technicians and makeup men, sab ke sath bahut pyaar se pesh aate hai wo.

There have been reports about your participation in Bigg Boss 18. Anything you'd like to say on the same?

Maine bhi aisa suna hai, suni sunayi baato par vishwas nahi karna chaiye. As of now, mera song aaraha hai Sana Makbul ke sath which has been shot like a film, please promote that too.