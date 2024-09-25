 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar Tells Alia Bhatt Her Bodyguards Once Shooed Him Away, Actress Compensates (Video)
In a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s upcoming grand finale, Abhishek Kumar will be seen revealing to Alia Bhatt about how her bodyguards once shooed him away when he wanted to take a selfie with her during the shoot of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

The viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are all set to witness the season finale of the show this weekend. And looks like, the season finale is indeed going to be a grand one. With Alia Bhatt promoting her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ on the show, the contestants will be seen having fun interactions with the actress.

'Woh Logo Se Rs 10,000 Maangta Hai..': Abhishek Kumar Warns Followers About Scamster Using His...
article-image

A promo of one such interaction has been released by Colors TV on their Instagram handle. In this interaction, Abhishek Kumar can be seen revealing to Alia Bhatt how during the shoot of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, he was a crowd artist. The actor reveals that he took pictures with both Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan but when he went up to Alia Bhatt, her bodyguards shooed him away and he was disappointed.

Upon hearing the same, Alia compensated for the unidentified and clicked a few pictures with Abhishek on the season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This action of the actress was met with a lot of love by Abhishek and his fellow contestants on the show.

Have a look at the promo here:

For the uninformed, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra are the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

