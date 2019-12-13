Too hot to handle: Tiger Shroff flaunts his bare body in '-3 degrees' temperature

Tiger Shroff has cemented his place as one of the most successful actors and the youngest action star with films like War and Student of the Year 2. He is currently shooting for the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise in Serbia and never fails to keep his fans posted with pictures as the excitement surely is at its peak!

The actor shared yet another picture on his social media with the caption, “-3° thats all you got?” Shroff can be seen flaunting his chiselled boy while he works in -3 degrees temperature.