Tiger Shroff's young fan from Germany shares an adorable poem for his 'strong hero'

It is not hard to gauge why Tiger Shroff is a darling with the masses. His on-screen charm and versatility has struck a chord with the audience and made him an instant hit. With his recent blockbuster War, Tiger has once again proved his intrinsic ability to act and his fan base has crossed borders.

A young fan from Germany rhymed poetry revealing his love for his star. The poetry goes as "Tiger Tiger I love you, And I like your biceps too: I drink my milk every day to grow up strong just like you"

To this, Tiger retweeted the same and thanked him for all the love.