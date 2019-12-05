Tiger Shroff's young fan from Germany shares an adorable poem for his 'strong hero'

It is not hard to gauge why Tiger Shroff is a darling with the masses. His on-screen charm and versatility has struck a chord with the audience and made him an instant hit. With his recent blockbuster War, Tiger has once again proved his intrinsic ability to act and his fan base has crossed borders.
A young fan from Germany rhymed poetry revealing his love for his star. The poetry goes as "Tiger Tiger I love you, And I like your biceps too: I drink my milk every day to grow up strong just like you"
To this, Tiger retweeted the same and thanked him for all the love.
Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following amongst all age groups across the globe and is admired the most by the children.
The stellar performer is celebrated a lot among the fans and Tiger has time and again showcased his endearment towards his juvenile fans. The actor is currently on a high with War becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The movie has earned 317 crores and it's still running successfully in many theatres.
Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 next year taking the level of action higher than ever.
