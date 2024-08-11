'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, made a surprising statement recently after he stated that Tom and Jerry was not a comedy series, but instead, it was "violence". Not just that, but he went on to claim that he has lifted a lot of his action scenes from the popular cartoon.

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan said that Tom and Jerry was one his favourites when it came to comedy. That is when Akshay interrupted him and said that the cartoon was pure violence. "Tom and Jerry is not comedy. Tom and Jerry is action, it’s violence," he said.

As Vaani Kapoor objected to his stance, Akshay went on to say, "I’ll tell you one secret. So many action scenes I have done a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I have taken it from Tom and Jerry."

"Tom and Jerry is unbelievable, the kind of action they have..." he said.

He added that besides Tom and Jerry, he also takes inspiration for his action sequences and stunts from National Geographic channel.

On the work front, Akshay's next, Khel Khel Mein, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani, Fardeen, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal in key roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, and it will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa in theatres.

Khel Khel Mein is the remake of a renowned Italian hit, titled Perfect Strangers. The film had released in 2016 and it has been remade in more than 20 countries so far.