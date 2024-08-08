Akshay Kumar Visits Haji Ali Dargah In Mumbai, Donates ₹1.21 Crore For Renovation Ahead Of Khel Khel Mein Release (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Khel Khel Mein, visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai to seek blessings on Thursday (August 8). A video has surfaced on social media in which he is seen in the premises of the famous dargah.

The actor also donated Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation of Haji Ali Dargah. As per a statement issued by the administrative officer of Haji Ali Trust, Mohammad Ahmed Taher, Akshay took responsibility for renovating a section. Reportedly, the actor was also honoured by the Trust for his contribution.

Akshay also offered a chadar at the dargah. In the photos and videos, he is seen wearing a denim shirt and jeans with a white cloth tied on his head.

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar visited the famous Haji Ali Dargah to offer a chadar pic.twitter.com/2OLgrA1I35 — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2024

A couple of days back, Akshay hosted a small langar at his residence in Mumbai. Several videos have surfaced in which he himself is seen stepping out and distributing food amongst the needy.

In the video, Akshay can be seen keeping his face covered with a mask and cap to avoid any untoward attention. He was then seen serving food into plates and sending them out of his gate for those who had gathered around his residence for the langar.

Take a look at the video here:

Video: @akshaykumar sir spotted feeding needy people in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/HDk2ta7X7g — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) August 6, 2024

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein, which is set to hit the silver screens on August 15. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, among others.

The film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's highly-anticipated, Stree 2, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's high-octane thriller, Vedaa.

Akshay was last seen in the film Sarfira, which was the Hindi remake of Suriya's 2020 blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. Despite receiving rave reviews from the critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and it managed to earn Rs 25 lakh at the box office.