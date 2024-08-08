 Akshay Kumar Visits Haji Ali Dargah In Mumbai, Donates ₹1.21 Crore For Renovation Ahead Of Khel Khel Mein Release (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar Visits Haji Ali Dargah In Mumbai, Donates ₹1.21 Crore For Renovation Ahead Of Khel Khel Mein Release (VIDEO)

Akshay Kumar Visits Haji Ali Dargah In Mumbai, Donates ₹1.21 Crore For Renovation Ahead Of Khel Khel Mein Release (VIDEO)

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation of Haji Ali Dargah

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Khel Khel Mein, visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai to seek blessings on Thursday (August 8). A video has surfaced on social media in which he is seen in the premises of the famous dargah.

The actor also donated Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation of Haji Ali Dargah. As per a statement issued by the administrative officer of Haji Ali Trust, Mohammad Ahmed Taher, Akshay took responsibility for renovating a section. Reportedly, the actor was also honoured by the Trust for his contribution.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

Akshay also offered a chadar at the dargah. In the photos and videos, he is seen wearing a denim shirt and jeans with a white cloth tied on his head.

A couple of days back, Akshay hosted a small langar at his residence in Mumbai. Several videos have surfaced in which he himself is seen stepping out and distributing food amongst the needy.

In the video, Akshay can be seen keeping his face covered with a mask and cap to avoid any untoward attention. He was then seen serving food into plates and sending them out of his gate for those who had gathered around his residence for the langar.

Take a look at the video here:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein, which is set to hit the silver screens on August 15. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, among others.

The film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's highly-anticipated, Stree 2, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's high-octane thriller, Vedaa.

Akshay was last seen in the film Sarfira, which was the Hindi remake of Suriya's 2020 blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. Despite receiving rave reviews from the critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and it managed to earn Rs 25 lakh at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar...

'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...

Ananya Panday Hides 'AW' Pendant From Paps Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco; Watch Video

Ananya Panday Hides 'AW' Pendant From Paps Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco; Watch Video

When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)

When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)