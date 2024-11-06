‘To Us Forever’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumoured Beau Ankit Gupta Will Melt Your Heart (Video)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta came to be loved toegethet with their stint in Colors TV’s Udaariyan. While the duo went ahead to be a rage with their chemistry in the show, their participation in Bigg Boss 16 garnered them fame even further.

Well, Priyanka and Ankit who are rumoured to be in a relationship with each other, have maintained complete silence on their relationship status as of now. However, the Udaariyan fame took to her Instagram handle today to share a video of her and Ankit as she wished him on his birthday. In this video shared by the actress, Ankit and Priyanka can be seen imitating an adorable cartoon couple, which Priyanka describes is just like the two of them.

Sharing the video, the actress also penned a heartfelt note for Ankit. She writes, “Happy Birthday to the king of patience, @6_ankitgupta ! Love to annoy you, and I'm definitely not stopping anytime soon! & Cheers to us 4ever!

#Can'tEscapeMe"

Ankit too took to his Instagram stories to share only the birthday wish of rumoured girlfriend Priyanka.

While both Ankit and Priyanka have maintained their stand on being ‘best friends,’ their Instagram posts usually hint at a romantic connection between the two, which they are yet to confirm.