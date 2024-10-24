Loved Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Coal Black Saree? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 24, 2024
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who recently walked the ramp at a fashion show in the city stunned everyone with her look.
While the actress' walk for the event got the town talking, it was her stunning charcoal saree that caught our eyes.
We did a little digging to find out more about the actress' saree and we are here with all the deets for our readers.
Priyanka's charcoal black saree is from a brand called Vastra Malamunde and it costs a whopping 52,000 rupees.
Apart from her saree, it was also her overall look right from her hair do to her makeup and accessories that complemented the actress pretty well.
On the day of her ramp walk, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka's rumoured boyfriend was seen rooting for the actress as he shared an unseen video from the actress' walk.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Jio Cinemas' 'Dus June Ki Raat' opposite Tusshar Kapoor.