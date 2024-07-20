TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Extends Support To Fan As His Father Reportedly Goes Missing

Gurucharan Singh | Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh made headlines in April when he went missing from Delhi on April 22. His disappearance caused concern among fans and family until it was revealed that the actor was on a spiritual journey.

Recently, another incident came to light where a fan's father disappeared without a trace just like him. Upon hearing this, Gurucharan extended his support, expressing genuine concern and offering to help reconnect them with their estranged father. Taking to social media, Gurucharan shared a video of himself riding a local train in Mumbai.

In response, a user named Kapish Khanna commented on Instagram, saying, "Nice to see you back and happy…my dad is missing which seems to be a similar case to yours. Can you help by sharing the news on your story or other social media handles? I'm ready to provide the necessary details."

Gurucharan responded to the user's plea, agreeing to assist. He wrote, "Please send the filed police missing report. Where are you located?"

The user mentioned being from Mumbai and asked, "Where can I send the police missing report?" They also included their email ID for further communication.

Earlier this month, Gurucharan Singh shared the reason why he went missing for months, as he was on his spiritual journey and then later decided to head back. In an interview with the Bombay Times, he discussed how his spiritual roots, a gift from his parents, were his consolation during a difficult period in his life.

Gurucharan is known for his best roles as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the much-loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show in 2013 but then returned in next year. However, he left again in 2020, being replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri, and ever since then has stayed absent from the television landscape.