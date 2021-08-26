e-Paper Get App

Entertainment

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:31 PM IST

TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan blessed with a baby boy

The actress delivered the baby at Neotia Hospital in Kolkata
FPJ Web Desk
Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was blessed with a baby boy on Thursday (August 26) afternoon.

The actress delivered the baby at Neotia Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the latest update, the mother and the newborn are doing well. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (August 25).

A few months back, pictures of the actor-turned-politician flaunting her baby bump went viral on social media. She captioned the post as, 'Kindness changes everything'.

In June 2021, Nushrat Jahan claimed that her marriage to Nikhil Jain was not valid in India and it was only a live-in relationship, adding that their separation happened long back.

Reportedly, she had also alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, were "illegally held back" by Nikhil's family and also added that her "funds were mishandled" from various accounts without her knowledge.

Nusrat had reportedly got married to businessman Nikhil in Turkey in 2019. A reception was also held in Kolkata that was attended by celebrities and leading politicians.

Nusrat, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta, had said in a statement that since her marriage ceremony with Nikhil had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid here.

For those unversed, she had been cast opposite Dasgupta in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:31 PM IST
