West Bengal: BJP leader demands disqualification of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan over 'false info' about marital status

Kolkata: After Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded disqualification of MLA post of Mukul Roy after Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress, now BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya has demanded disqualification of MP post of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan for allegedly giving false facts in her parliament bio.

“Nusrat Jahan had given wrong information about her marital status in Lok Sabha bio. She had mentioned that she is married to Nikhil Jain and also took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. Now she is claiming that she is not married which is a complete falsification of facts for which I have written a letter to Speaker Om Birla,” claimed Sanghamitra also seeking action by the Ethics Committee of the Parliament.

It can be recalled that earlier this month the actor-turned-politician refused her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain and claimed it to be a ‘live-in’ relationship.

“Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. So this was a live-in relationship,” claimed Nusrat.

Soon after Nusrat’s claim her husband Nikhil Jain claimed that despite several reminders Nusrat didn’t register for the Special Marriage Act and also said that he cannot comment further as he had filed for an annulment in court.