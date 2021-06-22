West Bengal: BJP leader demands disqualification of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan over 'false info' about marital status

Kolkata: After Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded disqualification of MLA post of Mukul Roy after Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress, now BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya has demanded disqualification of MP post of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan for allegedly giving false facts in her parliament bio.
“Nusrat Jahan had given wrong information about her marital status in Lok Sabha bio. She had mentioned that she is married to Nikhil Jain and also took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. Now she is claiming that she is not married which is a complete falsification of facts for which I have written a letter to Speaker Om Birla,” claimed Sanghamitra also seeking action by the Ethics Committee of the Parliament.
It can be recalled that earlier this month the actor-turned-politician refused her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain and claimed it to be a ‘live-in’ relationship.
“Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. So this was a live-in relationship,” claimed Nusrat.
Soon after Nusrat’s claim her husband Nikhil Jain claimed that despite several reminders Nusrat didn’t register for the Special Marriage Act and also said that he cannot comment further as he had filed for an annulment in court.
According to a close aide of Nusrat, the TMC MP had already submitted a file in the Parliament that she is undergoing divorce case.
Calling Nusrat Jahan as ‘fraud’, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that she had fooled people by visiting temples and taking part in Ratha Yatra in Kolkata.
“She is a complete fraud and by smearing vermillion she visited Hindu temples and took part in several Hindu festivals just to get votes. And after everything is done she is denying her marriage with a Hindu. If she is not married then how did Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend her reception party,” mentioned Ghosh.
It can be recalled that no sooner did Nusrat declare her marriage as ‘not valid’, than BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and questioned the TMC MP if she lied about her marriage to Nikhil Jain on the floor of the Parliament.