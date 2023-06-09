 Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 

Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 

A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case  |

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother and veteran superstar Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has filed a case of cheating at Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. A probe is underway. 

Further details awaited. 

Ayesha had previously filed a complaint against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation. and an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore. 

Read Also
HC quashes cheating cases filed against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan on complaint by Ayesha Shroff
article-image

Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff shared an adorable birthday post on social media for his mother Ayesha. Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger dropped a beautiful sun-kissed picture of his mother in a winter outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Only happiest birthdays from here on mummy love you so muchhh @ayeshashroff still prettier than all of us combined."

Read Also
K-pop Idol Aoora Wants Collaboration with Tiger Shroff, Sent So Many DMs But Got No Response
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 

Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 

Kajol Announces Break From Social Media: 'Facing One Of The Toughest Trials'

Kajol Announces Break From Social Media: 'Facing One Of The Toughest Trials'

Rajinimurugan Actor Arrested For Fatally Knocking Down Supporting Actor In Road Accident

Rajinimurugan Actor Arrested For Fatally Knocking Down Supporting Actor In Road Accident

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share New Pics With Twins On First Wedding Anniversary 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share New Pics With Twins On First Wedding Anniversary 

Director Suveer Bhambhani Crafts an Emotional Masterpiece with ‘Dad, David and Danny’

Director Suveer Bhambhani Crafts an Emotional Masterpiece with ‘Dad, David and Danny’