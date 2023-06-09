Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case |

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother and veteran superstar Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has filed a case of cheating at Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. A probe is underway.

Further details awaited.

Ayesha had previously filed a complaint against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation. and an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore.

Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff shared an adorable birthday post on social media for his mother Ayesha. Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger dropped a beautiful sun-kissed picture of his mother in a winter outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Only happiest birthdays from here on mummy love you so muchhh @ayeshashroff still prettier than all of us combined."