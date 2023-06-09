Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Duped Of ₹58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Registers Case 

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother and veteran superstar Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has filed a case of cheating at Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. A probe is underway.
Further details awaited.
Ayesha had previously filed a complaint against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation. and an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore.
Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff shared an adorable birthday post on social media for his mother Ayesha. Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger dropped a beautiful sun-kissed picture of his mother in a winter outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Only happiest birthdays from here on mummy love you so muchhh @ayeshashroff still prettier than all of us combined."
