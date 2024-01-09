Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya; PHOTOS

Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger Shroff, has received an invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff shared a string of pictures on Tuesday which he captioned, "We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organization..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!"

In the pictures, Jackie along with his wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff, could be seen receiving the invitation from the RSS dignitaries. The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

The preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand event.