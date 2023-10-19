Jackie Shroff Reveals He Still Feeds 'Dal Chawal' To Tiger Shroff: 'He Always Eats Food Cooked By Me'

Actor Jackie Shroff has recently revealed that he cooks dal chawal at home and feeds it to his actor-son Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff is a foodie and he has expressed his love for traditional Indian cuisine on various occasions. The actor is particularly known to enjoy home-cooked meals and he has a preference for dishes from Maharashtra.

In an interview with ETimes, the doting dad revealed that dal chawal cooked by him is Tiger's favourite and he still enjoys it at home.

While talking about his signature dal chawal recipe, he said, "This is like maa ke haath ka khana, I still feed him (Tiger) sometimes. I used to make ladoos and keep it ready for him, mummy ke naam ka, papa ke naam ka. He would feel so happy about it. Dal chawal is still his favourite and I often make it for him. Tiger never feeds me but always eats food cooked by me. Also, wherever he goes, he makes sure to eat home cooked meals."

Jackie Shroff has been making headlines for his lip-smacking recipes using organic vegetables. He also shares videos of dishes cooked by using the produce from his farm like rotis (chappati), karela ki sabzi (bitter gourd curry), dal (pulses), kadhi and salad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in Baap alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Raveena Tandon.

On the other hand, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Ganpath. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 20. It also stars Kriti Sanon and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

