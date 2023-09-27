Netizen Points Out Dead Fly In Jackie Shroff's Bowl Of Dal, Actor Responds (WATCH) |

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff who is best-known as ‘Apna Bhidu’ has been making headlines for his lip-smacking recipes using organic vegetables. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video of relishing a hearty meal cooked by using the produce from his farm. It included dishes like rotis (chappati), karela ki sabzi (bitter gourd curry), dal (pulses), kadhi and salad. Jackie captioned it as, "From farm to table, today we cooked nature’s fuel. Staying grounded and healthy is the only way to go. Recipe chahiye to batana, Bhidu.”

Watch the video below.

However, as the video went viral, an Instagram user noticed a dead fly in Jackie’s bowl of dal and commented, "Daal mein makkhi giri hui hai (A fly has fallen in the dal). Am I the only one who saw it?" to which Jackie replied, "Bhidu jungle mein baitha hoon (I am sitting in the jungle)..."

Jackie Shroff, affectionately known as Jaggu Dada, boasts an illustrious career spanning over four decades in the film industry. With a remarkable filmography that includes over 200 movies, he made his cinematic debut in the 1982 film Swami Dada. Jackie Shroff's on-screen presence exudes an unmatched charisma that set trends and left a lasting impression on young men during his early years in the industry. His recent appearance in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth, continues to showcase his enduring talent and appeal to audiences.

The film shows Jackie helping Rajinikanth’s character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian during his time served in jail and later when Tiger's son is kidnapped. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin. The film which garnered rave reviews and earned well at the box office also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Jackie will be next seen in Baap alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty.