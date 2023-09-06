Jackie Shroff REACTS To India Vs Bharat Row: 'Some Call Me Jocky' (WATCH) | Photo by ANI

After Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. During a media interaction, actor Jackie Shroff said, “Earlier, our country was called Bharat right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country’s name, but don’t forget that you are an Indian.”

Jackie Shroff and Dia Mirza attended the 'Planet India' campaign event in New Delhi today.

Earlier today, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet caught the eyeballs of all the fans.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

As his tweet came during the India-Bharat row, it seems like Big B has just showcased his support in favour of India's name change.

The invitations extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word “India” was replaced with “Bharat”.

Rather than the customary "President of the Republic of India," the term "Bharat" was used, triggering speculation within political circles, particularly among members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

Earlier today Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the name India adding that PM Modi has increased his hatred towards the name of the country since the day opposition parties decided to name their bloc as INDIA.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Hindu name is also given by foreign countries. I think the PM himself is afraid of the name India. Since the day INDIA named alliance was formed PM Modi's hatred toward the name India has increased."

He further stated that the Centre should vacate the President's House and other important government buildings that were built during the times of the Britishers.

"If they are so against the Britishers then they should sacrifice the Rashtrapati Bhawan that was the house of the viceroy. Vacate the North and South blocks. Destroy all these buildings if you (BJP) have so much hatred for India," he said.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

