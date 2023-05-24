 Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja is raring to roar in official first look of his Pan-Indian outing
Directed by Vamsee, the film is slated to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has a mammoth following in Telugu cinema and now, the actor is all set to branch out his horizons in his first-ever Pan Indian outing.

Launched earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the first-look teaser of the actor's upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' sees the actor looking absolutely smashing as he plays a notorious thief from Stuvartpuram, which is being touted as the crime capital of South India.

Inspired by true rumours, the story is based in the 70s in the crime hotspot Stuvartpuram, which is also known as the Tiger Zone, the territory of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The intriguing teaser ends with the dialogue “You might have seen a tiger hunting a deer? Have you ever seen a tiger hunting a tiger?”

article-image

The teaser was launched in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with five popular actors roped in to introduce the lead character across each language. While the original Telugu version was unveiled by Venkatesh Daggubati, John Abraham, Karthi, Shiva Rajkumar and Dulquer Salmaan launched the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions, respectively.

Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the banner behind blockbuster 2022 films 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2', the first-look poster and concept video was unveiled on the iconic Havelock Bridge in Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh.

With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Anupam Kher as the primary cast.

Slated for a Dussehra release, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' releases in cinemas, on October 20, 2023.

article-image

