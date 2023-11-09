Tia Bajpai: 'Marriage Is A Partnership, And Open Communication Is Essential' |

Actress Tia Bajpai, who is currently seen in Lakeerein believes that subjects like marital rape and domestic violence are an important issue and needs to be addressed. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Tia opens up about her film, upcoming projects and much more. Excerpts:

Tell us something about your film?

Yes, the film Lakeerein has been very different film for me, because the firstly, I am not married, I saw the married women but I don’t know the responsibilities of married women and their lifestyle. Actually, I am not aware about the marital rape kind of a thing exists after the script reading and narration, I did my own research. I spoke to real female cops and got to know about this real stories. I am happy that people have liked the content.

Do you agree that girls are taking advantage of the domestic violence section or by making fake reports?

I think it is not about any specific gender who misuse their empowerment rather the question is why anyone regardless of the gender is misusing their position. I think social media has a big effect on the behaviour of people these days because it has become a habit for the people to play the victim and seek attention.

Go on…

Unfortunately, there are some women who misuse this. But the ratio is very small; the ratio of women doing such things is very small. There are good people and bad people irrespective of gender. It is about personality and nature. Obviously, there are some women who do this. Unfortunately, the women who are suffering are not able to come forward .There is a very thin line between good and bad.

Do you think films like Lakeerein will bring changes in the society?

I genuinely hope that films with powerful social messages can bring about a shift in our society's mind-set. I firmly believe that entertainment should serve a dual purpose, not only providing enjoyment but also raising awareness. Our film addresses a compelling message that hasn't received much attention before. Marital rape is a complex issue, and it's crucial for people to be informed about it.

What would you do if she had been cheated by her husband in real life? Will she take a step forward legally or will she take mutual divorce to solve the case?

I would like to start by saying that fortunately, I am not in such a situation. However, if I were ever in a situation where I discovered that my husband had cheated on me, I don't think there is a legal recourse specifically for infidelity, as there is no legal reform for such situations.

Elaborate further.

My initial reaction would be to try to understand why it happened. I would attempt to comprehend the circumstances that led to it. If I couldn't find it within myself to forgive the person and accept what happened, then I might consider a divorce. But this is my personal opinion, and I am not a love doctor or relationship expert. I can't speak for other women or men. Personally, I wouldn't seek a contentious divorce. Tia would prefer a respectful and mutual divorce without creating a scene or trying to gain something from it. I would choose to leave with respectful divorce and and move forward in life.

Do you believe that men should be educated about gender equality from a young age?

I personally believe that effective communication can resolve almost any situation in life. It's not just about relationships; it applies to any aspect of life. When it comes to relationships, if a woman can express her discomfort or concerns to her partner, it can make life much easier. After all, marriage is a partnership, and open communication is essential. In the Indian context, the beauty of our culture is that families are deeply involved in everything. Moreover, regardless of gender, children should be taught the values of respect and the difference between right and wrong from a young age. It's not just about whether they are boys or girls; it's about developing their personalities.

What are your future plans and upcoming projects?

Currently, I am deeply engrossed in my horror film. This project came about because many of my fans had expressed their desire to see me in a horror film. So, when the opportunity presented itself, I seized it. What's unique about this film is its storyline; it's something I haven't explored before. In this film, you will witness me in a completely new and different role, and I am genuinely excited about it. It's an English film, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. Additionally, I am also working on several music projects, and I can't wait to share them with all of you. These two endeavours are currently keeping me busy, and I'm thrilled to bring them to you.

