'Not everyone is the same': '1920: Evil Returns' actress Tia Bajpai undergoes voluntary drug test

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to several A-listers in Bollywood in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, certain actors have expressed their dismay over the generalisation of the entire industry as ‘druggies’.

Acting upon the same, '1920: Evil Returns' fame Tia Bajpai underwent a voluntary drug test and asserted that ‘not everyone is the same’.

Sharing the result of her tox screen, Tia wrote on Instagram, “Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalized, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain.”