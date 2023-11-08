'Women Are Taking Advantage Of Marital Rape': Actress Bidita Bag |

Bidita Bag, who played a sexy cobbler in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is currently seen as a lawyer in Leekerein which has opened to a lukewarm response. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Bidita talks about making bold choices, martial rape, and much more. Excerpts:

Do you think women are taking advantage of marital rape?

Yes, women are taking advantage. Not all but a handful of the women are misusing. I am playing a social activist and an advocate. This film is based on marital rape. Law is made to protect the victims. Earlier women would exploit husbands. But now certain changes have been made. Like, if she is earning enough then she cannot take compensation from her husband.

Why did you choose to play a lawyer?

Initially, I was not taking up this film. I felt it is pro-men but after reading the script, I understood the concept of the film is pro-human. I have also had my journey. I take the example of Mahabharata. Because of challenging a woman’s modesty, a war broke down. You cannot attack the modesty of a woman in front of such a huge crowd nor can you attack her in person. Lord Krishna came as a saviour. Our legal system helps the victim survive. We have taken this in the court of law.

Go on…

I feel all are victims. The husband is the victim of the condition. He doesn’t understand that he is the victim of mental conditioning. He does not understand the boundaries, as to when should he have sex with his wife. He is the professor and people fail to agree that he can do such a thing with his wife. Thus, she is the victim of marital rape.

Some say that Babumoshai Bandoozbaaz was a hangover Gangs of Wasseypur. Your thoughts?

It did well in theatres; they earned around 20 crores. I am not flaunting about the profits it made but many scenes went viral on social media.

You looked glamorous in Babumoshai… In Lakeerein, you are playing a d-glam role. What difference would you like to discuss about these two characters?

I am an actor. It's my job to look sexy. Main burkha bhi pehen lungi zarurat pade toh. Every character varies. I feel, every character has sexiness in it. In that I play a cobbler so you can see my cleavage while I am mending the shoes. People may call it bold or sexy. But I may say my character is bolder.

Were you offered bold roles post Babumoshai…?

Yes, I was getting such roles after playing a bold role. Why should I play and become a sex bomb?

What are your future films?

I am doing a lot web series. I don't feel any difference. In OTT, everyone is a lead as everyone have equal risk in it. I am doing a film based on water conservation. I always had an inclination towards doing socio-political issue based films. A few sequels will also come up on OTT.

