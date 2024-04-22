This Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Co Star Was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Co Patient During Her Surgery, Plays The Title Track Of The Show

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's much anticipated web show 'Adrishyam' is now streaming on Sony LIV. While the actress has been doing commendable on the professional front, on the personal front, she has faced a setback after her recent unfortunate accident. The actress fell from a height and broke two bones of her forearm after which she was advised to undergo a surgery immediately.

Well, during her admission in the hospital, one of the actress' co patient was from her popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' Divyanka took to her Instagram stories to share about the same. In a video shared by Divyanka on her Instagram stories, Sweety Walia, Divyanka's co star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was also admitted in the hospital. The actress welcomed Divyanka in the hospital room by playing the title track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and both the actresses were seen speaking to and spending some time with each other.

This video was shared by Sweety Walia on her Instagram handle. Sharing this video, Sweety writes, ''Panmi and Ishita’s love in Sickness and in Health -Kabhi Kam Na Hogi Yeh Mohabbattein #yehhaimohabbatein.''

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was discharged from the hospital two days back gave a health update to all her fans stating that her surgery is succesful and that she has already started her physiotherapy too. The actress also went ahead to thank everyone for their love and prayers and also thanked them for respecting her privacy, calling her accident a traumatic experience.