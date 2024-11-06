 'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set to bring forth the story of the Godhra train burning incident that took place in 2002, in his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. During the trailer launch on Wednesday, he said, "This Sabarmati Express incident is our 9/11. Many people have written about Godhra but nobody knows about the Sabarmati Express incident."

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set to bring forth the story of the Godhra train burning incident that took place in 2002, in his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. As the team of the film unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, Vikrant stated that the incident was India's very own '9/11'.

The trailer shows Vikrant as a journalist on his quest to unearth the truth behind the tragic events of the Sabarmati Express incident, that had shook the entire nation. During the trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor stated that the film is special and relevant as the current generation does not know the history of the incident.

"This Sabarmati Express incident is our 9/11. Many people have covered and written about Godhra but nobody knows about the Sabarmati Express incident. Ektaa said hum sab box office ke nashe mein rehte hain but I'll make this film irrespective of the box office," Vikrant shared.

Read Also
The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey Pledges To Uncover Truth Of Godhra Train Burning Case
article-image

He went on to say that it is his 8th project with Ektaa, and thanked her for placing her trust in him. "When I didn't get work even after working in films, it was Ektaa who got me into television, and it was Ektaa again who got me out of the TV space and back in the films. And this time it is even more special because I have children, relatives at my place, who are 13-14 years old, but they don't know about Godhra. This makes the film even more special," he stated.

FPJ Shorts
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme
IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme
Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO
Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO

Ektaa Kapoor, who is producing The Sabarmati Report, stated that the film is important because people know the perpetrators of the deadly 9/11 terror attack in the US, but no one knows the names behing the Godhra train burning incident. "When the story was narrated to me, I knew I had to make this. Back in the day, in 2002, we as a country would run away from anything desi, our own language and all things that are truly ours. So apart from the subject matter, this film is a social commentary on how we deny to embrace our own things," she added.

Read Also
Director Ranjan Chandel Steps Out Of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Months Before Release:...
article-image

The Sabarmati Report' was earlier slated to release in May, but then it was delayed to August 2, and now, the makers have finally locked the date for its release in theatres on November 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...

Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday

Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday

'Same But Different': Netizens Troll Baby John Makers For 'Copying' Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Poster

'Same But Different': Netizens Troll Baby John Makers For 'Copying' Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Poster