'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set to bring forth the story of the Godhra train burning incident that took place in 2002, in his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. As the team of the film unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, Vikrant stated that the incident was India's very own '9/11'.

The trailer shows Vikrant as a journalist on his quest to unearth the truth behind the tragic events of the Sabarmati Express incident, that had shook the entire nation. During the trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor stated that the film is special and relevant as the current generation does not know the history of the incident.

"This Sabarmati Express incident is our 9/11. Many people have covered and written about Godhra but nobody knows about the Sabarmati Express incident. Ektaa said hum sab box office ke nashe mein rehte hain but I'll make this film irrespective of the box office," Vikrant shared.

Read Also The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey Pledges To Uncover Truth Of Godhra Train Burning Case

He went on to say that it is his 8th project with Ektaa, and thanked her for placing her trust in him. "When I didn't get work even after working in films, it was Ektaa who got me into television, and it was Ektaa again who got me out of the TV space and back in the films. And this time it is even more special because I have children, relatives at my place, who are 13-14 years old, but they don't know about Godhra. This makes the film even more special," he stated.

Ektaa Kapoor, who is producing The Sabarmati Report, stated that the film is important because people know the perpetrators of the deadly 9/11 terror attack in the US, but no one knows the names behing the Godhra train burning incident. "When the story was narrated to me, I knew I had to make this. Back in the day, in 2002, we as a country would run away from anything desi, our own language and all things that are truly ours. So apart from the subject matter, this film is a social commentary on how we deny to embrace our own things," she added.

The Sabarmati Report' was earlier slated to release in May, but then it was delayed to August 2, and now, the makers have finally locked the date for its release in theatres on November 15.