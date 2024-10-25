 The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey Pledges To Uncover Truth Of Godhra Train Burning Case
The film is based on the Godhra incident that took place on February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, an event that shook the entire nation

Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

After winning hearts with '12th Fail' and leaving fans impressed with 'Sector 36', actor Vikrant Massey is all set to return with his next powerful role in 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The makers of the film took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the teaser featuring Massey and Raashii Khanna as brave journalists investigating the tragic events of the Sabarmati Express incident.

The film is based on the Godhra incident that took place on February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, an event that shook the entire nation.

The teaser shows Massey, Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra as reporters uncovering the truth behind the tragedy.

The intense teaser shows Massey in a tense courtroom, being asked to apologize and pay a large fine of 20 million. He replies with defiance, stating that it is the accused who should be held accountable.

The post shared along with the teaser reads, "Aj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated." The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

'The Sabarmati Report' was earlier slated to release in May, then delayed to August 2 and now Now, makers have locked the date for its release in theatres on November 15.

Massey was last seen in Sector 36'. Inspired by true events, the crime thriller chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.

'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets.

