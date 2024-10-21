Vikrant Massey Breaks Stereotypes, Touches Wife Sheetal Thakur's Feet On Karwa Chauth 2024

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shattered stereotypes and won the hearts of netizens as he touched the feet of his wife, Sheetal Thakur, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Sunday. The 12th Fail actor shared photos from the celebration on Monday and netizens couldn't help but laud him for his gesture.

Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to share photos of his Karwa Chauth celebration with wife Sheetal. In one of the photos, Sheetal can be seen sighting the moon and then looking at Vikrant, as a part of the ritual. In another photo, the actress is bending down and touching Vikrant's feet, seeking his blessings.

But the one picture that caught everyone's eyes was the third one, in which Vikrant too can be seen touching Sheetal's feet and seeking her blessings. He also made her drink water and broke her fast, with the moon in the background.

Netizens lauded Vikrant's gesture and wrote, "So this is how true love looks like..."

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in February 2022 in Mumbai after dating each other for seven years. They met via a common friend and sparks lew between the two, and they began dating in 2015. In 2019, they got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony. They even starred together in the series, Broken But Beautiful.

On February 7 this year, Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed their first child, a baby boy. "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son," they announced. They named their son, Vardaan, meaning blessing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant scripted history with his film 12th Fail, which became one of the most successful films of the year. It is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

He was last seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. He also played the lead in the series, Sector 36, based on the horrifying 2006 Nithari Case.