‘Things are changing with the advent of the OTT,’ says Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang, actor, TV host, singer and a dentist, shot to fame with his participation in the singing reality show, Indian Idol, in 2006. Post that, he made the big switch and made Bollywood debut with the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Badmaash Company in 2009. The actor, who appeared in hit films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sultan and Bharat, is currently seen in the web series, the war drama 1962: The War In The Hills. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, also features Sumeet Vyas and Abhay Deol. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Meiyang talks about playing a Chinese Army Major in the series, which focuses on the China-Indian war of 1962. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us what prompted you to say yes to play Major Lin in 1962: The War In The Hills?

I was called for the web series back in 2019. The only condition put forth was that I had to learn Mandarin, the official dialect of China. Besides this, what also excited me was that I could finally be part of a war drama as I always wanted to be part of one. Although I’ve got close to doing a war film, I have not done a typical one yet and this seemed to be my golden opportunity.