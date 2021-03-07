Women's Day Special: Wonder women who smashed stereotypes on screen

Portraying diverse shades of femininity and breaking stereotypical mindsets, women in Indian cinema have come a long way. From Sruthi Hariharan in Vadham to Kirti Kulhari in Criminal Justice to Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul, actresses are ruling the OTT space and the small and big screen with clutter-breaking performances. Ahead of Women’s Day, here are some titles that help celebrate strength, power, and courage of women.
Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Platform: Netflix
Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare revolves around the struggles of two women who try to fulfil their dreams in a patriarchal society. The film celebrates female liberation and their desires. Starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar, it tells the tale of two cousins who are in a constant fix for accessing their rights. If you are a fan of the strong and unabashed portrayal of women on screen, this is a perfect watch!
Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul: The Edge Of Kaali
Platform: Netflix
This is a supernatural horror film, written and directed by Anvita Dutt starring Tripti Dimri in the lead role with Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in supporting roles. The film is a feminist and a sarcastic take on the conventional Indian fairy tales. In this story, a woman refuses to wait for a saviour (the prince charming) to rescue her. Instead, she takes matter into her hands and is then branded as the typical ‘witch’. Dimri’s excellent performance along with the cast was appreciated enormously.
Kirti Kulhari in Criminal Justice — Behind Closed Doors
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
As the title suggests, society prefers to keep a lot of topics (like domestic violence, witch hunting of women as criminals, power-privilege, etc) behind closed doors or are swept under the rug. Criminal Justice — Behind Closed Doors that takes on such topics in an attempt to make them less taboo. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anuradha Chandra, a woman who’s defending her integrity against the world. The series proved to be the much-needed stop for your thrill-seeking spirits with its nail-biting storyline, and plot twists!
Girl gang from Four More Shots Please!
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The sassy girl gang — Siddhi (Manvi Gagroo), Umang (Bani J), Damini (Sayani Gupta) and Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) — won our hearts with classy fashion sense, friendship, crazy bonding and lots of drama. Four More Shots Please! is a story of four unapologetically flawed women dealing with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India.
Sruthi Hariharan in Vadham
Platform: MX Original series
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Tasa Media, the exhilarating drama series revolves around Sakthi Pandian, essayed by Sruthi Hariharan, who is a young and honest female police inspector assigned to an all-women’s police station. She is determined to investigate and solve the murder of an influential politician’s close aide. Describing the life of a working woman in a challenging job and the problems she faces while balancing her two lives, the film is an apt watch for Women’s Day.
Sumukhi Suresh from Pushpavalli
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sumukhi Suresh is nothing less than a wonder woman. She is not just an actor, but also a comedian, a writer, and a director. Gone are the days when stand-up comedy shows were dominated by men. Today, Sumukhi has carved a niche for herself and has emerged as one of the successful female stand-up comedians. In 2020, she made an exciting comeback with her sitcom Pushpavalli Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video which bagged her “Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics)” at the 2020 Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards.
Defying the gender norms in Kaatelal & Sons
Platform: Sony SAB channel
Stereotyped gender roles are deeply-rooted even in modern Indian society. Kaatelal & Sons aims to spearhead a change by making people believe that ‘sapno ka koi gender nahi hota (dreams do not follow gender norms). This Sony SAB show is a fascinating tale of two sisters, who challenge societal norms and face hardships head-on. Inspired by a real-life story, the show takes the audience through the bustling streets of Rohtak to narrate a heartening tale about ‘un-gendering’ your dreams.
