Women's Day Special: Wonder women who smashed stereotypes on screen

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare revolves around the struggles of two women who try to fulfil their dreams in a patriarchal society. The film celebrates female liberation and their desires. Starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar, it tells the tale of two cousins who are in a constant fix for accessing their rights. If you are a fan of the strong and unabashed portrayal of women on screen, this is a perfect watch!

