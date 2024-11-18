'These Numbers Show..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit On Show SURPASSING Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa & Becoming NUMBER ONE This Week (Exclusive)

Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone ahead to surpass Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa this week on the TRP charts. While the show has bagged the first spot on the charts this week, The Free Press Journal got in an exclusive chat with Rohit, the titular character on the show to speak about the same.

Speaking about the show breaking records and surpassing Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Rohit says, ''Well, we just want to keep up the hard work we are doing. These numbers show much people are appreciating and loving our show, Thu Thu Thu.''

While Rohit and Samridhii's chemistry is going ahead to be widely loved and appreciated amidst the viewers of the show, Rohit, in a recent conversation had opened up on his wife Sheena Bajaj refusing to watch the current track which revolves around 'miscarriages.' Speaking of the same, Rohit told Telly Masala, ''Jab ye start ho ne wala tha toh maine usko kaha tha ke next story draft jo aaya hai wo maine padha hai and it is very painful. Usne bola ke kya hai, and maine usse kaha ke it is something related to this (miscarriage). Toh usne pehle hi bol diya tha ke mujhe mat batao, na toh main ye dekhungi na mujhe sunn na hai.''

For the uninformed, Samridhii and Rohit are the titular faces of the fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Samridhii has been essaying the character of Abhira since the beggining, Rohit was roped in overnight thus replacing Shehzada Dhami as the male lead.