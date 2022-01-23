THESE are Esha Gupta's top six most fashionably ethereal Indian looks

Esha Gupta has a knack for turning heads when it comes to her on-point fashion game. The stunner never fails to amaze us with her vogue sensibilities. Touted to be Bollywood’s sexy siren, the actress can carry style with utmost ease. While the saga of her perfect sartorial choices is well-documented on her social media handle, Free Press Journal picks up six of her best traditional looks.

1) The Blue Glam

She looks ravishing in a blue embellished lehenga. The fashion icon draped her dupatta in a shrug style to flaunt her curves. To highlight the detailed work on her dress, she opted for simple jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

2) A Hint of Banaras

Advertisement

The diva chose a Banarasi kurta with a heavy-worked skirt and a beautiful dupatta. She tied her hair back in a bun. To accentuate the look further, she donned dangling earrings.

3) Magic of Colour Blocking

Advertisement

She aced the game of colour blocking with her yellow and wine-coloured lehenga. The stunner looked nothing less than a royal in the exquisite piece!

4) Saree with a Twist

The fashion queen wore a saree featuring ruffle details. She paired a belt to add a modern touch. The balloon sleeves and plunging neckline of the blouse stole the entire show.

5) Timelessly traditional

Advertisement

Esha looked nothing less than a Goddess in a black Chanderi saree with a dash of red and green. The style icon paired her rather simple drape with a choker set and gajra-clad bun.

6) The golden diva

Shelling out some major bridesmaid inspiration, she donned a golden lehenga with a thread-work blouse. The long sleeves with dusky makeup and wavy hairdo made the star look ethereal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:15 AM IST