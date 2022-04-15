'There's a newness in Mai': Vivek Mushran on his new web series

Vivek Mushran, who entered the OTT space with the 2020 web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, is back on the streaming list with Mai. Vivek plays Sakshi Tanwar's husband, Yash Pal Chaudhary, in the web series that streams today on Netflix. The drama revolves around a mother (played by Sakshi) out to avenge her daughter's death.

Talking about the show, Vivek says, “The narrative slowly unravels the relationship between the trio — the father, mother and the daughter. When such incidents occur, a certain unfulfilled kind of emotion seeps into your mind. It's a beautiful, emotional and yet a thriller kind of journey. The scenes are strong and touchy. I feel happy to be a part of the series. There's a newness in Mai.

Sharing his experience of working with Sakshi in the web series, the Saudagar actor says he had a wonderful time. “She is a fine actor and a good human being. She is disciplined and would always reach the sets on time, which is what you need from your co-actor. Working with her was indeed a pleasure. It shows in her performance, she has portrayed her character so well,” Vivek says.

The OTT has become a platform for many talented artistes to show their craft. Be it an actor, a director or a technician, the emergence of OTT has proved to be a boon for many. When asked about the blooming digital space and his foray into the same, Vivek says, “This was long-awaited. I did television for many years and it was becoming stagnant for me. The stories and characters I was offered were similar. Therefore, I was happy when OTT came into the scene; the roles started changing. Good roles are now being written. Everybody is aiming for high standards of work now. What we look up to are international shows. And, through these platforms, we have the opportunity to do better and we are doing that.”

Over the past few years, there have been several women-centric shows. Mai is no different. “I used to be frustrated during my television days as women would take up all the roles. When OTT happened I thought at least men will also get some space, but here too women are ruling the scene (laughs). But it feels good as women are getting to do so much more here,” he signs off.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST