Sakshi Tanwar spills the beans on her upcoming web series Mai

Sakshi Tanwar plays the protagonist in the upcoming web series Mai. Directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, Mai will premiere on Netflix on April 15. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How do you feel about the show’s title Mai?

Mai is a very comforting title. It suggests love and care in itself. I think it’s a very beautiful way of calling out to your mom. That’s exactly how Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays my daughter Supriya Choudhry, addresses me. I feel it’s a very special title for me.

Wamiqa plays a girl who can’t speak... How was your experience of working with such a character?

She can’t speak but can hear. I am working for the first time with such a character. Yes, in a sense, Wamiqa’s character is intense, and the relationship that a mother and daughter share is different. I think she is closer to her father (played by Vivek Mushran). Her mother never thought she was missing on anything. It’s only lately that she realises she probably didn’t know so many things about her daughter. Supriya has chosen to share things only with her father, and later on, when the mother comes to know about it, she feels completely heartbroken.

What have you understood about motherhood? What message would you like to give society?

I would like to say that parents need to spend enough time with their children. They should provide them with an environment at home where kids, without any fear, can share their problems and so many other things that might be going inside their minds. There should be a support system from the family, and the foundation has to be immensely strong. Not just for a mother but as a family as a whole, we need to provide that kind of environment. Family bonding is needed for children. Apart from that, there needs to be a dialogue between parents and children. Neither of us needs to take each other for granted. We feel nothing can really go wrong, nor do we expect any such thing to happen ever in our lives. But somewhere, we are also not prepared for adversities and situations since this can happen.

What are your strengths in real life?

My biggest strength is my family. It’s because of them I come across as such a strong woman. Trust me; I seek a lot of strength from every member of my family. Otherwise, I try to be as honest as possible. I never cheat. I am disciplined.

How has your journey been till now?

I consider myself extremely blessed. After every show, I feel ab isse achcha kya? Something else comes my way and ups my level. I have evolved as a person and see a larger audience. I don’t know how to really sum it up. I am grateful for the journey I have had and for the projects that were received so well. I was given so much love that I just feel very humbled. All I have is gratitude in my heart. I don’t think I could have asked for a better journey.

What are your upcoming projects?

Apart from Mai, there is Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj. I have also done Tahira Kashyap’s debut film Sharmaji Ki Beti.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:15 AM IST