There was never an issue with him: Priyanka Chopra on Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra is in India and is all up for promoting her next 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and director Shonali Bose. During the promotions PeeCee had a chat with media, and they did not miss the chance to ask her about Salman Khan and 'Bharat' movie controversy.

Priyanka cleared the air while talking to Mid-Day, “The only thing I’d say is that if there was a reaction required you’d have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I’ve always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas)and my reception, we went to his house, I’m really close to his sister(Arpita Khan). So, there’s never an issue with him,” she said.

On the other hand, Salman Khan talked sarcastically much about Priyanka after she decided to leave the 'Bharat'. Also he said, no one leaves the film just for their wedding and that he told her she would have a few days to prepare for it before shooting began. He even thanked Peecee for leaving movie so he could bring Katrina Kaif onboard.

Priyanka Chopra will be back on screen with 'The Sky Is Pink' also she already started prep for 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao and team.