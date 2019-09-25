Salman Khan gets death threat on Facebook over blackbuck poaching case

Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu), on September 16.

The police have initiated investigation after the post went viral.

The post, by Gairi Shooter has a crossed picture of Salman Khan, reads: "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court".