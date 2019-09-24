I have done nothing like that: Salman Khan on 'gifting flat' to Ranu Mondal

Mumbai: After a video of ‘Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, became a hit on Internet overnight, there is no looking back for Ranu Mondal. She seems all set for a good time ahead in the Indian film industry.
But few days ago there was arumour about her is that actor Salman Khan, who has a reputation of helping out struggling artistes, has given Ranu a house worth Rs 55 lakh.
Salman Khan has denied gifting a flat to internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal at the launch event of 'Big Boss season 13' yesterday in Goregaon Film City.
Asked about the reports stating he had gifted Ranu a flat, Salman told IANS on Monday evening: "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that."
For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)