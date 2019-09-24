I have done nothing like that: Salman Khan on 'gifting flat' to Ranu Mondal

Mumbai: After a video of ‘Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, became a hit on Internet overnight, there is no looking back for Ranu Mondal. She seems all set for a good time ahead in the Indian film industry.

But few days ago there was arumour about her is that actor Salman Khan, who has a reputation of helping out struggling artistes, has given Ranu a house worth Rs 55 lakh.

Salman Khan has denied gifting a flat to internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal at the launch event of 'Big Boss season 13' yesterday in Goregaon Film City.

Asked about the reports stating he had gifted Ranu a flat, Salman told IANS on Monday evening: "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that."

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car.