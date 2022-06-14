'There are always differences of opinion': 'Titu Ambani' actress Deepika Singh Goyal on working with husband Rohit Raj Goyal

Deepika Singh Goyal, who ruled the small screen with her turn as Sandhya Rathi in the hit serial, Diya Aur Baati Hum, is Bollywood bound. Her debut film, Titu Ambani, is all set to hit the screens on July 8. The family entertainer sees her pairing up with Chhichhore actor Tushar Pandey. It also features Raghubir Yadav and Virendra Saxena in pivotal roles. The movie has been written and directed by her husband, Rohit Raj Goyal. Here, the actress talks about the film and more. Excerpts:

The title, Titu Ambani, is quite interesting and brings to mind one of India’s richest industrialists... What’s the connect?

It also reminds us about the success that people wish to achieve. A lower-middle-class guy will always wish to become as rich as Ambani. And, Titu is that character, who wants to be successful. Usually, people never look at the struggle a rich person goes through. They only eye their riches. Titu does not wish to face the struggle at all but to make money soon.

Tell us about your character.

I play Moshmi — the girl Titu is in love with. Moshmi is a responsible, modern, working woman. She loves her family and Titu. She is like Shravan Kumar to her parents. If a boy can shoulder the responsibilities of his parents, so can girls. Titu is not irresponsible but wants success instantly. He wants to skip the initial steps of the staircase and climb the last one. How things take a turn, forms the crux of the story.

Was it a conscious decision to debut with Rohit?

It was not. I was getting offers for the last few years but did not like those scripts. However, I loved Titu Ambani script. Our producer, Mahendra ji (Vijaydan Detha) wanted me to play the role. It was then I took the offer. Rohit too had requested me to say yes. However, I felt he was saying it out of personal choice. It was a tough decision for both of us. We were doing TV shows regularly and all of sudden we were out of work and there was no inflow of any finances. We were unable to get an answer if our film will go on the floors or not. I was not taking up any offers as I was involved in the home production. This is Rohit’s first film. We were unsure about taking this risk but we went ahead with it.

Please go on...

All our savings are over. I am responsible and so is Rohit. We don’t party and we don’t live in a posh area either. We have our own house here so we have sailed on. The best we could do was control our expenses. However, the pandemic enlightened us. We have to take a risk to achieve success. We also have decided not to do repetitive TV work as it becomes monotonous. We are doing something that we actually wanted to do.

Were there differences of opinion as an actor with the director?

There are always a few differences of opinion. Rohit does not cast you if you are not a good actor. He also gives you a free hand. After the rehearsals he allows you to do things your way.

Did you refuse TV offers for films?

Yes, I want people to buy a ticket and watch my film in a theatre. My fans and audiences wanted to see Deepika as Sandhya of Diya Aur Baati. Right now, I don’t wish to think negative stuff. I am strong and can face any problem. I have been in the industry for over a decade and I have seen a lot. I was at the top of my career and then I was nowhere. However, I like to think positively. My lifestyle is simple and it will never change. This is my professional going and I have put in my best efforts while shooting. I am sure people will get to see good performances and a message from the story.

What next after this?

We are getting a lot of offers and talks are on. We haven’t locked anything yet. After watching my performances the filmmakers will decide.