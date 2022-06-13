'Playing antagonists is fun,' says Bollywood star Arjun Rampal

Pic: Instagram/rampal72

During the promotions of his recent release Dhaakad, The Free Press Journal had caught up with Arjun Rampal for an exclusive chat. Over the years, the actor has worked with numerous filmmakers.

When asked to talk about the differences between Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar and Razneesh Ghai, he shares, “I think each one is so special and unique in their craft. Parkash is one of my favourite directors I have worked with. He has given me such wonderful films and special roles. We have had a wonderful relationship work-wise and on a personal level as well. If anytime Prakash asks me to do any part, I shall readily do it. Prakash has such a good grip on his storytelling on his characterisation, and so does Madhur. Razneesh comes with his own style, and that should be celebrated.”

Arjun has played the antagonist in films like Om Shanti Om and Dhaakad and confesses that he enjoys enacting negative roles. “Playing antagonists is fun to do because they are totally not you. You really and actually try finding a specific language to it. Also, a different voice with a different expression can be used while donning the character of a villain. You do ponder over how would you design it according to the bad guys and try to do it in the worst possible manner so that audiences will think you are a bad guy. This is something you never do in real life. It’s a great and nice way to bring out all that we bear in heart and mind through the characters,” he explains.

Arjun has a bouquet of films lined up. “I have this film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which we started shooting but had to stop because of Covid-19. We are 50 per cent done with that film. It’s such a big crew, so creating a bubble will be very difficult. We are figuring it out and trying to finish it. I have Penthouse with Abbas-Mastan, and Aparna Sen’s The Rapist. Then there is an action film which the producers will announce later. I am also producing a web series, and I have a Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan,” he reveals.

Arjun is all praise for his Dhaakad co-actor Kangana Ranaut. “We have known each other for a long time. I have always enjoyed her humour and her boldness. Her frankness actually has always been like that. We both worked with each other after a long time. Obviously, you rediscover each other and note how much each person has changed, evolved or grown as an actor or not grown. It was a pleasant surprise to note that both of us were at the same length of the script of what we wanted to do. I also look at other characters as to what more they can do. She is very similar in that manner. She always looks out for performing different characters. A good actor always does that,” he gushes.

While Kangana is at loggerheads with most of the members of the film fraternity, Arjun shares a good rapport with them. “Everyone has their personal equations. I like to keep my relationship on an individual basis with everyone. I can’t comment on others. We have shared a fairly good rapport. I don’t like to be judgemental whatsoever,” he concludes.