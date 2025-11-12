'Therapy Helped Me Find Myself Again': Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Mental Health, Grief And Resilience At FICCI Young Leaders Summit In Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor opens up about therapy, grief, and self-discovery during an emotional session at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai | Instagram

Mumbai, November 12: Actor Arjun Kapoor spoke candidly about his mental health journey, struggles with obesity, and the emotional toll of sudden fame during his session at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai. In a deeply personal address, the Bollywood star emphasised the need to normalise therapy and recognise vulnerability as a form of strength, not weakness.

“Therapy helped me find myself again”

Reflecting on his lowest phases, Kapoor said the turning point came during the pandemic. “COVID gave me a moment of realisation. I started therapy because I realised I hadn’t taken care of myself for ten years,” he shared. “You think the sorted person doesn’t need help. But even the strongest ones are sometimes messed up in their heads.”

The actor admitted he used work as an escape after losing his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012, just before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade. “My mother passed away in March 2012, and my film released 45 days later. I was mourning and celebrating at the same time. I became a star overnight, but I was only running away from my pain,” he said.

On Obesity, Resilience and Family Support

Revisiting his early struggles with obesity, Kapoor revealed that the battle was not just physical but deeply mental. “Losing 50 kilos took me four years. I was lucky to have my mother’s support. But most people don’t have that kind of emotional or financial backing,” he said.

The actor added that his confidence stemmed from resilience built during these years. “When you lose your backbone at 25, what can the world do to you? I’ve faced enough to know I can take on anything,” he said, recalling how his sister, Anshula Kapoor, helped him recognise his own need for emotional healing.

“Vulnerability is not weakness”

Kapoor urged young people to prioritise mental health and seek therapy without stigma. “There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable. The strongest people are those who can acknowledge their emotions,” he said. “When you talk openly, you realise how smart and sensible you are. You just need an outlet — and therapy gives you that.”

Calling himself an advocate for mental wellness, Kapoor said conversations around mental health must become part of everyday life. “I want people to feel safe talking about it. There’s a lot of toxicity and energy-draining situations around us. But you have to own who you are. Don’t let the world make you feel weak for feeling.”

A message for the next generation

Closing his session, Kapoor urged the audience to “wear their emotions with pride” and embrace vulnerability as a badge of courage. “It’s not about being detached or distant,” he said. “You can be emotional and still be powerful. You can heal, rebuild, and grow — as long as you give yourself that one hour to talk, to feel, and to just be.”

