The Woman In The Window review: This Amy Adams-starrer is a below-par psychological thriller

Oscar winners like Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore have been totally wasted as they barely have scenes to justify their talent. Anthony Mackie (many might know him as The Falcon from the Avengers series) has a blink-and-miss appearance. Tracy Letts, who has also written the screenplay, is barely there for a couple of scenes. Overall, the supporting cast had big names, but they weren’t given enough screen time to come up with a justifiably good performance.

The good part about the film, which is based on the novel of the same name by AJ Finn, is its writing by Tracy Letts. The central character has been written with finesse and has been given so many layers that as an audience there are times you might actually think she is going bonkers. To add to that, the story has a shocking climax and that makes the 100 minutes runtime worth the wait.

Sadly, the direction by Joe Wright is quite amateurish. It wasn’t as tight as a thriller should be, and that impacts the viewer. The opening 15-20 minutes are directionless and you are made to wonder which way the film is going. It’s only when you painstakingly sit through that, that you start realising what the story is actually about. From then on, you are led in a different direction, and that makes the movie interesting. But, an average moviegoer has already lost interest in those opening 20 minutes, and is off to watch something better.

The Woman In The Window is a below-par psychological thriller. However, if you are into murder mysteries, the climax is definitely applause-worthy. But for the rest of you, there are better things to watch this weekend, so AVOID. I am going with 2.5 stars.

Title: The Woman In The Window

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Fred Hechinger, Anthony Mackie

Director: Joe Wright

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2.5 stars