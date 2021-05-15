Host review: Zoom calls will never be the same after watching this scare-fest

Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova and Caroline Ward have managed to come up with picture-perfect performances. It seems like all of it is happening at one go and the actresses have made sure that they maintain that feel throughout. As the shots were kept only to their bust as in with a Zoom call, their facial expressions had to do the trick and in that, they succeed in expressing the best scares and chills. Teddy Linard and Seylan Baxter don’t have enough screen time, but they do their best in the minimal time they are seen.

The superb direction by Rob Savage coupled with the brilliant writing by him and his co-writers, Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd, is the best part about the movie. The concept of showing the entire film via a Zoom call is novel. To add to that, the chills and scares coming in at the exact necessary time make this movie worth every penny. The editing by Brenna Rangott is crisp and they make sure to finish the movie in around 56 minutes, which is pretty much the time frame of an entire Zoom call.