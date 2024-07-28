The Umbrella Academy Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform Of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper's Show

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is a superhero comedy series which is set to release on OTT in August 2024. It stars Elliot Page, David Castaneda, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya and Aidan Gallagher in the lead roles.

When and where to watch The Umbrella Academy: Season 4?

The science fiction series will release on August 8, 2024 on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with the caption, "It's the final timeline. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres August 8! 🌂🚇🐙."

It’s the final timeline. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres August 8! 🌂🚇🐙🎅 pic.twitter.com/r3zEzcEzeg — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2024

Plot

The six-episodic series revolves around ten extraordinary siblings who reunite to discover the truth behind their father's death and protect the planet from apocalypse and threats. In season 4, they lose their powers, which becomes a big challenge for them. How will they fight evil without their power?

Cast and production of The Umbrella Academy: Season 4?

The anticipated series features Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castaneda, Colm Feore, Genesis Rodriguez, Ritu Arya and Justin H Min, among others. The Adventure series is directed by Steve Blackman and written by Gerad Way. It is bankrolled by Borderline Entertainment, Universal Content Productions and Dark Horse Entertainment. The action series is based on Gabriel Ba and Gerald Way's comics of the same name.